Who else could Arsenal send out on loan?

Since the signing of Petr Cech, transfer focus for Arsenal has been on loans. Wojcech Szczecny, Carl Jenkinson, Yaya Sanogo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Chuba Akpom, Issac Hayden, Daniel Crowley and Jan Toral have all been sent out on loan this season, with Serge Gnabry joining that list as his loan move to West Brom was finalised. With nine players out on loan are there any other players who need a spell away?

Joel Campbell:

When a then 22-year-old Joel Campbell shone for underdogs Costa Rica at the 2014 Brazil World Cup, Arsenal fans were looking forward to seeing if he could recreate his form for his country with his club. Last season Campbell could not really break into the first team and was sent out on loan to Villarreal as part of the deal to bring Gabriel to Arsenal. Transfer rumours surrounding the Costa Rican have been more on a potential permanent exit, but he has potential and it would be great to keep him. It does not look like he will get much of a chance at Arsenal this season, especially if talk of a new striker is true. Joel Campbell does look like the perfect candidate for a loan this season, but a permanent transfer seems more likely at this stage.

Gedion Zelalem:

The German-American midfielder will be part of Arsenal's academy squad for the coming season, but fellow midfielders Maitland-Niles, Crowley and Toral were loaned out for the academy squad, so it could potentially happen. Gedion Zelalem is one of the most experienced members of the academy squad, having made his first team debut 18 months ago against Coventry in the fourth round of Arsenal's successful 2013-14 FA Cup run. A loan spell for the 18-year-old would do him some good, as their is only so much that can be learnt from playing for the under-21 side.

Alex Iwobi:

A nephew of Bolton fan favourite Jay Jay Okocha, Alex Iwobi impressed at the Emirates Cup, scoring against Lyon in the 6-0 win on the first day of the competition. Arsene Wenger said after the game that Iwobi wouldn't be loaned out, although he did also say that same thing about Chuba Akpom. After his pre-season performances there are probably a whole host of clubs who would like to take Iwobi out on loan and, like for Zelalem, a loan spell may teach him more that another season with the academy squad.

Jeff Reine-Adelaide:

Another Emirates Cup star, Jeff Reine Adelaide was voted Man of the Match in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg. He only joined the club this summer from French side RC Lens, so a loan may not be as likely for him as some of the others on this list. By the age of 12, Reine-Adelaide was being courted by some of France's biggest teams and he cost €100,000 when he moved to Lens. He's definitely one to watch in the academy teams this season and, although a loan might be good for him, he should first play his trade in the youth set up.

Krystian Bielik:

Another relatively new signing, Krystian Bielik joined Arsenal in January for a reported £2.4 million. Like Reine-Adelaide, Bielik will most probably not go out on loan this season and gain more experience with the youth squad. Despite this, a loan spell will do him good, as well as giving fans a taste of what he could do in English football.

Wellington Silva:

The Brazilian striker finally got his work permit this year, so a fifth consecutive season out on loan looks unlikely. It would though be good to see him play his trade in England, with all four of his previous loan spells coming in Spain. At 22 he is one of the older members of the academy squad, so he may spend a little bit of time there before going out on loan or promotion to the first team squad.