Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City Preview: Carvalhal starts English challenge

A new chapter in the history of Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City begins this weekend when they meet in their opening Championship fixture. The Owls start under their new manager Carlos Carvalhal, who has had experience in Portugal and Turkey with Braga, Sporting and Beskitas.

They have made some bold signings with wingers Modou Sougou, Marco Matias and Ross Wallace arriving at the club along with defender Rhoys Wiggins, midfielder Lewis McGugan and striker Joao Pedro.

Bristol City start their first Championship campaign since relegation in 2013 after they won the League One title last season.

Team news

New signing Matias is likely start for Wednesday after featuring regularly in pre-season. Jack Hunt should start at right-back and Lewis McGugan will look to nail down a first-team place after making the switch from Watford permanent recently.

There should be two debutants for Bristol City on Saturday with Ivorian striker Jonathan Kodjia and defender Ryan Fredericks expected to feature in some way. Fredericks will have to impress though given Luke Ayling made the right-back spot his in their promotion season from League One.

The game comes to early for Mark Little and Scott Wagstaff who have only just returned to training after shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively.

Head-to-head

Wednesday currently have the upper hand over Bristol City with 24 wins to 15 in all competitions, although the only time they have beaten the Robins in the last ten years was a 3-0 win in the FA Cup in 2011. They have not won a league game against City since November 2004 when they ran out 4-1 winners at Ashton Gate in League One.

The managers

New manager Carvalhal has promised to 'fight' to the win the game.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: “The team is ready to start the competition, we are ready for the Championship and all our preparations have been for this game, which is the most important.



“Last week, we all felt the energy from the fans in the stadium and the players responded with positive football. I can’t wait to feel that again with many fans at Hillsborough supporting the team.”

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill says he still gets the 'buzz' ahead of a new season.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: “It’s a great venue to kick-off the season and Hillsborough is actually a good venue for me. I’ve not been beaten there so hopefully that will continue.”