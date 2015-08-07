Chelsea Season Preview 2015-16: Blues hope to retain title

Chelsea will begin their title defence on Saturday, 8 August, and the Blues will be looking to start off what they hope to be another successful campaign on the right foot.

Last season, Chelsea absolutely dominated the Premier League, holding their place at the top of the table from day one and losing only three games. This season, though it will be harder, the Blues will look to build on that success with title retention and a longer Champions League run.

Preseason Form

After little activity in this summer's transfer window, Jose Mourinho led what was basically last year's side to a rather disappointing run in the International Champions Cup.

The Blues kicked off their preseason tournament with a 4-2 loss to MLS club New York Red Bulls FC but improved during a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain and a 2-2 draw to FC Barcelona, winning against both the Ligue 1 champions and the European champions on penalties.

However, title rivals Arsenal FC, strengthened by their summer acquisition Petr Cech, defeated Chelsea in the FA Community Shield on Sunday. While fans of both clubs won't read too much into the preseason friendly, it did serve as a warning to the Blues that this year's title defence will not be easy.

Three days after their loss to Arsenal, Chelsea were defeated by Serie A giants Fiorentina 0-1 in their final game before the start of the season. Mourinho let his first team, with the exception of John Terry and Oscar, rest for the first half while the younger players got a chance to gain some experience.

After a first half goal by Gonzalo Rodriguez, Mourinho substituted in more experienced players such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, Willian, and Eden Hazard, but the Blues were still unable to pull out a win.

What Chelsea have shown this preseason is that they are still undoubtedly a formidable side, but they have not strengthened much over the summer and must improve significantly if they hope to retain the title with last year's squad.

Strengths

Defensively, Chelsea are arguably the strongest side in the Premier League. The Blues have one of the best goalkeepers in England, Thibaut Courtois, between the sticks, and a formidable back line with the likes of Branislav Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, and Azpilicueta forming the rearguard. Kurt Zouma is also a promising young centre-back that can take the burden off of Terry or Cahill every now and then, or play out wide if needed.

In the midfield, the Blues have a lot of depth and several world-class, versatile players. Hazard, often touted as the third-best player in the world, often plays as a left winger but could also be brought in to play more centrally to terrorise defences. Similarly, Willian could play on the wing or in the center.

Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic, Mourinho's two star defensive midfielders, often do an excellent job of controlling the midfield, and Fabregas is known for his ability to link up with Diego Costa, who managed to be the Premier League's third highest goal-scorer last season despite injury concerns.

Weaknesses

Ironically, although Chelsea have a strong back line and starting goalkeeper, chinks in their armour may be found defensively. The Blues sold veteran shot-stopper Cech to London rivals Arsenal earlier this summer, and although Mourinho replaced him with Asmir Begovic, the Blues were surely a bit weakened by that loss.

Mourinho also sold left-back Filipe Luis to Atletico Madrid and has not replaced him yet, which puts the Blues in an alarming situation should Azpilicueta get injured or need a substitute. Mourinho is reportedly on the verge of signing left-back Abdul Rahman Baba from FC Augsburg, and his signature will fill the gap left by Luis. However, the Blues could still do with more depth in the back line apart from simply replacing sold players.

Additionally, Chelsea are facing a striker problem ahead of the season. Didier Drogba, who left Chelsea in May and joined Montreal Impact over the summer, was an ageing but reliable striker for the Blues. He was replaced by Radamel Falcao, who had less-than-ideal form last season on loan at Manchester United.

During the preseason, Falcao did not look much better for the Blues than he had for the Red Devils, but it's possible he may improve after he has had more time to settle in.

Costa, Mourinho's star striker, and Loic Remy, Mourinho's second or sometimes third-choice striker, are both known to be injury-prone, so it seems that when these players can't be counted on, Mourinho will have to rely on Falcao to step up. Having another proven strike option would strengthen the Blues greatly, should they be able to find one so close to the end of the transfer window.

Expectations

By simply not strengthening his side significantly over the summer, Mourinho may have in fact weakened Chelsea's chances at retaining the Premier League title. The Portuguese manager claims:

“The fact we are the same is a great challenge for us. The only chance to win is if we can be better with the same people. "The players have to be better individually than last year. When they are thinking ‘last season I was great’, this season that won’t be enough. "We feel we have the tools to improve our team without that (£60-70m player). And the tools are ourselves."

However, while Mourinho's side is very strong, attempting to retain the title with a nearly identical squad from the previous season is a pretty big gamble.

Manchester City tried to retain their title from 2013-14 with a very similar squad, but they could not do it and lost the title to Chelsea, and Chelsea seem to be following a similar pattern.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool have all been spending this summer in attempts to pry the title away from the Blues, but Chelsea have the talent and the ability to win the Premier League again and, with difficulty, could manage it.