Luton Town (7) 1-1 (8) Stoke City: Brave Hatters disappointed after penalty shoot-out exit

Stoke City narrowly advanced to the third round of the Capital One Cup due to a hard-fought victory away at Luton Town courtesy of a Geoff Cameron penalty after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Mark Hughes filled his side with players who have found game time limited so far this season, due to injuries or otherwise, and this showed by a poor first-half performance. Improved after the break, the Potters took the lead in the 67th minute of the match as Jonathan Walters chipped the ball over Elliot Justham.

Advancement to the third round looked assured when stoppage time was signalled but a superb Scott Griffiths cross found the feet of the impressive Cameron McGeehan, who could only tap home from close range.

A pulsating penalty shootout was sealed after Scott Griffiths hit the crossbar in sudden death before Geoff Cameron ensured a 7-8 victory and a place in the third round.

Chances for both teams followed but Shay Given and Stoke held out to secure that they were in that hat for the third round of the competition, where they will be joined by those competing in Europe this season.

The Capital One Cup ordinarily provides the bigger sides with a chance to rotate their team against inferior opposition and Stoke City followed suit, making nine changes from their 1-1 draw with Norwich City at the weekend. Testament to the Premier League outfit’s squad, it was a line-up to be feared as the likes of Peter Crouch, Bojan and Marko Arnautovic helped make up the starting XI.

The home side brought six players in, compared to the eight changes made against Bristol City in the previous round, with John Still stating that he is still trying to get every player match fit. Elliot Justham replaced Mark Tyler in goal, Stephen O'Donnell came in at right-back, Josh McQuoid started in the centre of the front three, with Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to the left of him, while Mark O’Brien and Olly Lee started in a three-man midfield.

Timid first-half produced little chances for either side

Stoke got the game underway at Kenilworth Road in their recognisable red and white strip, kicking left to right against a Luton side in their unmissable orange shirts. Mark Hughes’ starting XI, organised in a 4-2-3-1 formation, included 10 full international with 305 caps between them and this was evident as the Potters displayed their ability on the ball whilst pushing their opponents deeper into their half.

The tie produced few shots at goal in the opening exchanges, despite the large amount of Stoke possession, and it was the underdogs who mustered up the first attempt on target through a long range Scott Griffiths strike with just under a quarter of an hour gone.

Jonathan Walters finally tested Justham just after a Luton penalty appeal, in what proved to be the first clear-cut opportunity of a timid first-half. The 25-year-old goalkeeper denied the midfielder, who has been subject to bid from Norwich in the last week, with a low dive to his right.

The 72 places between the two was far from evident as Paul Tierney sent both teams down the tunnel after an overhit cross from Luke Wilkinson concluded the first-half action, a frustrating opening 45 minutes in Bedfordshire for the visitors.

Stoke looked improved in the second half, using the wider areas much more effectively. This was typified within the opening five minutes as Bojan found Peter Crouch in the area, the experienced striker could only acrobatically fire wide but positives were emerging for the 1972 League Cup winners.

The former England international was on hand once more, this time with a header, as Walters found his team-mate at the back post. The 34-year-old has netted the most goals in Premier League history but could only force Justham into what was arguably the best save of the match.

Chances were falling for the Staffordshire club but Still, who has received heavy criticism due to Luton’s poor League Two form thus far, made two attacking changes in the form of Ryan Hall and Cameron McGeehan. His opposition number, whom Still was complimentary of before kick-off, seemed reluctant for the game to go towards extra-time as newboy Joselu replaced Crouch.

Improved Stoke take the lead

With an abundance of new faces on show, it was a couple of already established Stoke City players that combined to create the first goal of this clash. With the club’s new brand of football being cemented since Hughes’ reign started, an intricate pass from Stephen Ireland played Jonathan Walters through on goal and the Republic of Ireland international impressively lifted the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Walters was at it once more as he attacked the defence but was denied an opportunity to double his tally by Luton captain Scott Cuthbert, the ex-Aberdeen man proving to be instrumental in minimalising Stoke’s chances. This hard work might have payed off as substitute McGeehan latched onto a header and subsequently hit the side netting from the periphery of the penalty area. A much needed reminder that Luton were still in this tie.

Luton built on the pressure they were putting on the Stoke back line as they produced two outstanding chances to equalise with 10 minutes left to play. McGeehan, seemingly buoyed by his earlier effort, hit a swerving shot at from long distance that Shay Given could only parry into the path of fellow substitute Ryan Hall but the 27-year-old was refused by the ‘keeper.

Luton's pressure pays off as McGeehan taps home

Heading into the four minutes of stoppage time signalled by fourth official Andy Davies, it looked as if Stoke were able to hold on and advance into the third round of the competition. However, Luton’s pressure on Shay Given’s goal finally paid off with just minutes remaining as McGeehan deservedly drew his team level. Winning the ball back from a throw in, Cuthbert found Hall in the centre of the pitch before the ex-Crystal Palace man found the full-back with space on the left flank. Scott Griffiths expertly found McGeehan in the six-yard box with an ineffable cross and the forward deservedly tapped home.

Stoke City unearthed the first opportunity of extra-time and it was the impressive Jonathan Walters that tested the goalkeeper once more, volleying low towards the bottom corner. The save was pushed towards Arnautovic but the linesman flagged for offside, this being his last involvement in what was a disappointing performance for the Austrian.

Cameron McGeehan curled the ball into Given’s side netting before desperate defending, from Wilkinson amongst others, managed to escape conceding a second goal 100 minutes in. Chances were beginning the present themselves more regularly for the visitors, as Ireland hit a tame shot into the hands of Justham.

The small break called by Tierney, who has officiated twice at Wembley before, benefited the home side due to the pressure being bestowed upon them by Stoke. A nervy, stretched second period of extra-time rarely saw the goalkeepers tested until the dying embers of regulation time when Mame Biram Diouf received a booking as he directed the ball towards goal with his hand.

Stoke go through on penalties

Joint top goalscorer Paul Benson stepped forward to take the first spot-kick of the night in front of the travelling fans and comfortably powered it into the middle of the goal. Man of the Match contender, Jonathan Walters, followed and cooly slotted the ball into the bottom corner before goalscorer Cameron McGeehan followed Benson’s example. Former Real Madrid man Joselu took arguably the best penalty of the game before Olly Lee once again powered the ball past Given.

With the pressure on Stoke after Luton’s 100% record, Phil Bardsley directed the ball into the side netting. Shay Given got a big hand to Wilkinson’s penalty but could not keep it out of the net, Steve Sidwell then leveled up once more prior to Ryan Hall’s converted strike. Under extreme pressure, Marc Wilson netted when it mattered most to send it through to sudden death.

Stephen O’Donnell expertly found the top left corner to put Diouf under the cosh but the Premier League’s side top goalscorer found the middle of the goal. Jonathan Smith hit that top corner once more and Philipp Wollscheid responded. Scott Griffiths, who was so instrumental in Luton’s solitary goal, clipped the bar and gave Geoff Cameron the chance to put Stoke City through and the American did just that.

An entertaining game ultimately ended in an expected victory for Stoke City but if was far from routine. This victory means the Potters have lost just one second round League Cup tie since promotion to the Premier League in 2008 and they will go into the hat as number 23.