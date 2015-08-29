Jonny Evans leaves Manchester United for West Bromwich Albion

Jonny Evans has left Manchester United after eleven years at the club to join West Bromwich Albion on a four-year deal.

The Northern Irishman came through the academy at United before making his first team debut in September 2007 at the age of just 19. Now 27, Evans has regressed from the title-winning defender he was under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Evans leaves United after more than a decade

Poor performances, as well as a six-match ban for spitting at Newcastle United forward Papiss Demba Cisse, saw Evans fall out of the side consistently.

He'll join up with former-United teammate Darren Fletcher who joined Tony Pulis' side earlier in 2015 after making 198 appearances for the Red Devils, in which he won three Premier League titles.

Pulis hails 'great signing' Evans

With nine honours to his name, Evans is a fantastic signing for a club like West Brom, who struggled to stay up last season. Manager Tony Pulis said that it "is a great signing for the club" because Evans "brings a lot of experience and will be a big player" for the Baggies, who currently sit fourtheenth in the Premier League.

"He's a player" that Pulis has "been watching for some time and [West Brom] are delighted to have him". With Fletcher and Evans in the side, West Brom now have multiple title winners in their side and will be hoping this season can prove better than last.

Meanwhile, United won't miss Evans in terms of his recent contributions to the side. The Reds are comfortable in defence at the moment with Daley Blind and Chris Smalling, yet to concede to an opposition player in their first five games in all competitions.

Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Paddy McNair and even Michael Carrick can provide back-up to the current pairing, however Tyler Blackett has been loaned out to Celtic.