Brentford boss Dijkhuzien impressed by Middlesbrough attack

Brentford boss Marinus Dijkhuzien was impressed by Middlesbrough's attacking play in Brentford's 3-1 defeat on Teesside.

Another three points

Christian Stuani put Boro ahead in the first half before Lasse Vibe equalised for Brentford. But Middlesbrough managed to grab the win when Stuani completed his brace and Albert Adomah got himself on the scoresheet.

The Dutchman believed Brentford had just as many chances as Boro but they weren't as clinical as the promotion-favourites.

He also spoke of the quality Middlesbrough brought from the bench, which was a directed torward Adomah who proved influential in the win with his play on the wing.

Brentford lacking options

Dijkhuzien was left with very few options for the game and was forced to name only six substitutes including two goalkeepers.

With James Tarkowski injured they were left without any first-team players, so had to settle with under-21 players.

He continued to say Brentford may have been the better team in the game but ultimately the chances were taken by Boro.

The win moved Middlesbrough into the automatic promotion places, they also have scored the most goals and conceded the least amount- a recipe for a real promotion push this season.

Tough trips to come

This Saturday they face a genuine test to their promotion credentials with a trip to Nottingham Forest- a place where they have struggled to win over the years.

After that they host Wolves in the League Cup before facing another bogey-team in Leeds United who they have only beaten twice since they first met in the Championship back in 2010.

With the defeat, Brentford moved down to 22nd in the league- just one place above the relegation places.

They have three homes coming up to move away from the relegation zone. First up it's Preston North End this Saturday, then it's Sheffield Wednesday and on the 29th they face a tough test against Birmingham City.