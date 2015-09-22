Should Alberto Moreno permanently re-claim his place in Liverpool's starting XI?

In what has been a disappointing start to the season for Liverpool FC. Despite another summer of spending, few players have managed to stand-out. But one that has, is Alberto Moreno.

The Spaniard lost his place as the regular left-back at the start of the season, after being replaced with 18-year-old Joe Gomez - who shone in pre-season and continued to impress in the early fixtures.

However, after a shift in the back four, Moreno has started to feature a lot more and has been one of Liverpool's best players in a dreadful run of form which has seen them go six games without a win.

Does Gomez deserved to be dropped?

To be fair to Gomez, he has not done much wrong very early into his Liverpool career, and it would seem harsh to drop the young Englishman, but Moreno and Gomez bring different styles to the table and each offer something different.

Since the arrival of Christian Benteke, Liverpool have been whipping the ball into the box a lot more, to try and play to Benteke's notable strengths.

However, most of the service comes from the right, and from Nathaniel Clyne, as Gomez is a natural centre-back and doesn't tend to run down the flank as much due to his defensive-minded nature.

Moreno has the pace and is a natural left-back and is used to running up and down the wings to help out in both attack and defence, which allows there to be more options when Liverpool attack - which is a crucial option on home soil.

Has Moreno improved enough?

Moreno had a mixed first season at Liverpool, with his mistakes and poor defensive performances standing out the most despite a few promising displays here and there.

However, since he was dropped and then brought back into the team this year, he seems like a player determined to prove his critics wron, and has been one of the clubs stand-out players this season.

Gomez has had a good start to the season, but it seems that he would be more suited to his preferred centre-back position, as he is not as attacking as Moreno and Clyne are - meaning the Reds lack width and support when he plays.

Should Moreno be the first choice left-back?

After a series of impressive performances, it seems as though Moreno should reclaim his place as the number one left-back at the club - at least for an extended run so that fans can judge whether he is all-rounded enough for the demanding role.

In a season that has left fans so far with very few positives, Alberto Moreno is certainly one.