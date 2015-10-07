Dietmar Hamann backs Klopp for Anfield success

Former Liverpool midfielder, Dietmar Hamann has said that his fellow compatriot, Jurgen Klopp, is the ideal man to replace former manager, Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Klopp and it seems that the German is almost certainly going to be the new Liverpool manager, with an announcement expected by the end of this week.

Klopp would be first choice for most fans

Hamann admitted that Klopp is "the ideal candidate for the job." Alongside admitting that the German would be his choice too.

The 42-year-old made no secret of the fact he knows that "the expectations and the mood couldn’t be any further down" at present and remarks that it's a "great time" for a manager to come to the club.

Didi, as he is affectionally known then said that Klopp is "somebody that the fans take to." "It is very important" He continued.

"Klopp would be the first choice" for many of the Liverpool faithful he said before going on to say that he believes the enigmatic former Dortmund manager "can create that spark, that emotion, and give people hope again" something which Hamann says "has been lost in the last 12 months."

Didi concluded by confirming that he thinks it's Klopp's "love and passion for the game" that makes him fit the bill "perfectly."

Liverpool is similar to Dortmund

Klopp's last job was at Borussia Dortmund, and the chief executive of Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke has also backed Klopp to be a hit at Anfield.

Watzke acknowledges that Klopp is a "very good coach" and that its down to him having a "good mentality." Watzke also complimented his "style of playing football."

Watzke continued to speak highly of the man he worked with for a number of years declaring that Klopp "can make every club (better)" before drawing similarities between the clubs, "it has the same structure and the same fans. It is a marvellous club."

He finished up by saying that Klopp "makes them ( the players at his disposal ) better" something Watzke admits you can be sure about.