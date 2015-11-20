Chelsea - Norwich Preview: Mourinho looking to make winning return to dugout

All eyes will be on Jose Mourinho at the weekend as he returns to the sideline after fulfilling his stadium ban last time out against Stoke City.

The blues will be hoping that with their manager back they can kickstart their poor season with a win over Norwich City at the weekend.

Pressure on the special one

Without a domestic win in three, the pressure is starting to mount on the blues boss and victory is a must against Norwich.

Mourinho was banned from the stadium in the blues game against Stoke, following a charge of misconduct. Chelsea were defeated 1-0 in that game, the second time they had been beaten by Mark Hughes' side in the space of a week.

Their poor run of form has seen the Portuguese man come under increasing pressure, with his side languishing in the bottom half of the table. With the target at the start of the season to defend their title, objectives may need to be re-evaluated as their top-four chances seem to be slimming week-by-week.

Chelsea need the big guns to fire

One of the reasons why Chelsea have failed to re-create their form from last season is because their big players have failed to deliver.

Eden Hazard has been in terrible form so far, and there doesn't seem to be any change with critics becoming even more judgemental. The goals have dried up from front man Diego Costa, with fights, scuffles and suspensions being a theme of his season. Cesc Fabregas is another of the big names who hasn't performed well this season, his creativity and killer pass have been non-existent.

Norwich could be the game to change all of this, though, with Alex Neil's side also stuck in the bottom half. Having won only one in their last seven, Chelsea will see this as a golden opportunity to collect a much needed three points.

Team news

Once again Chelsea will be without their first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois who is still recovering from a knee injury, and Radamel Falcao will also be unavailable. On the bright side, Courtois is back in light training for the blues and could return to the side as soon as December. Star right-back Branislav Ivanovic could return to the fold, with the Serbian returning from a hamstring injury that has bothered him for the majority of this season.

Norwich are sweating on winger Nathan Redmond who is suffering from a thigh injury. Russell Martin, the club captain, will come back into the team after serving his one-game suspension. Alex Neil will also be sweating over the fitness of Robbie Brady and Wes Hoolahan. Both were involved in the Republic of Ireland side who beat Bosnia at the start of the week. They will be assessed before Saturday's game.