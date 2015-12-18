Allardyce to scrap 3-5-2 formation ahead of Chelsea clash

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce could be forced to change his 3-5-2 formation due to the impending absence of defender Sebastian Coates.

Massive changes

It looks increasingly likely that the former Liverpool centre-back will be missing from the trip to Chelsea through illness, and will force Allardyce to revert to a 4-3-3 formation.

A spanner was thrown into the works in last week’s 1-0 defeat to Watford with the absence of Younes Kaboul, who will return for the trip to Stamford Bridge, but Coates’ injury will leave him in exactly the same position.

Learning from mistakes

Kaboul’s missing presence was evident last week as Allardyce switched to a 4-3-3 formation after 20 minutes - with DeAndre Yedlin being sacrificed - and is expected to start with that formation on Saturday.

When asked by the Sunderland Echo if he would stick with the formation he said “probably” as the three at the back without Younes “didn’t work as well” and had to change it 20 minutes in to “stabilise”. Allardyce has already confirmed that Kaboul would return but claimed they would have to “wait and see” to see if Coates would make the squad.

Increasing injuries

Coates isn’t the only injury problems for the Black Cats, with the midfield duo of Sebastian Larsson and Lee Cattermole also concerns for Allardyce. The latter is expected to return much sooner than the Swede. But the boss isn’t rushing the midfielder back as he looks to fully recover from his recurring back problem.

Mourinho shock

The majority of the build-up ahead of Sunderland’s clash with the champions will be focused on the hosts, after manager Jose Mourinho was sacked from the club on Thursday, 48 hours before the game.

Allardyce also shared his thoughts on Mourinho’s dismissal, saying that he was “shocked” and that the timing was “amazing” and believes that it is a “strange choice” considering the time of the year.

Chelsea will host Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 19 with kick-off at 3PM.