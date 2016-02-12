VAVEL's "This Week in Football" Podcast - 7/2/2016

The team - Joe Uccello, Roberto Rojas and Mike Orr from the popular football show Low Limit Futbol - brings you a new and exciting roundtable podcast, sponsored by VAVEL. In this brand new one hour show, all three co-hosts bring a topic to the roundtable discussion regarding various situations in world football, which is spoken about amongst the three of them.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto's departure and transfer flops

In this week's episode, Roberto brings the topic of the departure of Argentine coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto from Palermo from Italy to the table. He was sacked after failing to get the necessary coaching requirements needed by UEFA. He discusses whether of not it is necessary to have five years experience outside of Europe to manage a top level club in the continent.

Mike talks about the topic of the biggest transfer flops in the history of modern football, in which he highlights his biggest flops and the co-hosts also mentioned other players of note.

Schelotto is now without a club. | Image source: TYC Sports

China's takeover of world football

Finally, Joe discussed how Chinese football has bought various footballers from around the world for excessive amounts of money such, as Fredy Guarin, Alex Teixeira, Ramires and Jackson Martinez.

In a winter transfer window where plenty of foreign players are going to China, it is debated as to whether or not this is good for the league and the sport in the nation. The team also discuss what will happen in the long term for other players possibly going to Asia because of the money on offer.

Enjoy This Week in Football!