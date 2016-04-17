Stoke City - Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Potters hoping to return to winning ways

Tottenham will be looking to close the gap on league leaders Leicester City on Monday with a challenging fixture against Stoke City.

Mark Hughes side will be looking to bounce back from a poor showing at Anfield after a 4-1 defeat from Jurgen Klopp's men whilst Tottenham will want to take their recent form into the game, after thrashing Manchester United 3-0 last weekend.

If Stoke were to take the points they would surely be helping the Foxes finish their globally famous season at the top of the Premier League table.

Head-to-head

The Potters did the double over Tottenham last season, but they have lost two of the last three home meetings between the two sides. In the reverse fixture last August, Stoke came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane.

There have been seven red cards in the last seven Premier League meetings between Spurs and Stoke at the Britannia Stadium, with one only of those matches not seeing a dismissal.

Injury hit Stoke

Stoke are without their first choice keeper Jack Butland who is out for the rest of the season with an ankle fracture he sustained playing against Germany on international duty.

This means Mark Hughes faces a dilemma with whom to put in between the sticks on Monday with young Danish goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard letting in six goals in his past two games and Shay Given only recently returning from injury.

Young Danish goalkeeper Haugaard has conceded six goals in two games. | Photo: Getty Images

Irish striker Jon Walters is out after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

Fellow Irish teammate Glenn Whelan also set not to feature after he picked up a back injury getting out of his car two weeks ago.

Form

It was not too long ago that people were suggesting that Stoke could finish in a European place this season, but they have only won one of their last five in the Premier League, a 2-1 win at Watford last month.

Spurs are unbeaten in five after the win over Man Utd last weekend, with 20 year-old Deli Alli in fine form along with Erik Lamela and Harry Kane.

Potchettino’s men are also boosted with the return of main centre half Jan Vertonghen who will most probably partner Alderweireld in the clash at the Britannia Stadium.

Possible line-ups

Stoke could line up with this team:

How Spurs could line up.

The potential outcomes

A win for Stoke would see their chances of Europe become closer closing the gap on Southampton to just 1 point. Stoke however cannot change position win, lose or draw.

A win for Tottenham would close the gap on Leicester to just 5 points after their draw against West Ham, that could give Spurs the momentum they need to push for the title.