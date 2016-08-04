Ashlee Brown swaps Birmingham for Villa

With five games left in their season, WSL 2 outfit Aston Villa have strengthened their squad going into the final run of fixtures by adding Ashlee Brown to the books.

Brown leaves Midlands rivals Birmingham City to join the Villans, dropping down a division in search of more playing time at first team level.

The defender is certainly good enough to play regular senior football too, with her having showed exactly this for England at youth level.

The 20-year-old has represented her country by playing for the under-18s, under-19s and under-20s, even going to major tournaments with the young Lionesses.

She will hope to show just what she is capable of with Villa then, having failed to feature for Birmingham in both WSL 1 and the League Cup this year.

Brown has primarily featured for Birmingham's development side over the last few years. (Photo: Getty)

New signing makes for a happy Hunt

Speaking to the club's official website about the capture of Brown, Villa boss Joe Hunt expressed his delight with what he described as a "valuable addition" to his team.

"She adds competition in our defensive ranks which is important," he continued.

While the timing of the business seems odd given the late stage of the season, there is a significant break in the fixtures for Villa right now so Brown will have plenty of time to settle into her new surroundings.

“We don’t play a competitive fixture until the end of the month," Hunt explained. "It gives Ashlee plenty of time to work and get to grips with the group."

With Villa set for a rather steady finish in the standings too, Hunt and his team will be looking to build on this next season and will see Brown as one for the future.

Five games will give them a good chance to have a look at what she can offer at senior level, as they assess whether she can play a big part in their long-term plans.

"We’re excited to see what she can do," the boss concluded, with her first chance to strut her stuff in a competitive sense to come on August 28, against London Bees.