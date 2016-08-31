Bournemouth complete season-long loan deal for Jack Wilshere

AFC Bournemouth have completed the season-long loan signing of Jack Wilshere from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The midfielder was allowed to go on loan by Gunners boss Arsene Wenger to seek regular football having dropped down the pecking order after the signing of Granit Xhaka and the return from injury of Santi Cazorla.

Injuries have heavily impacted the development of the 24-year-old in recent years and new surroundings have been deemed the ideal option to help him reach his once astronomical potential.

Looking to revive career

Wilshere made his competitive first team debut in the Premier League against Blackburn Rovers aged just 16, making him the youngest-ever Arsenal player. A record that was previously held by Cesc Fabregas.

The youngster was soon hailed for big things and compared to many of the greatest central midfielders ever to play the game. However, Wilshere’s now well-renowned injury problems started in 2011 when he suffered a stress fracture and was ruled out for the whole of the 2011-12 season.

According to transfermarkt.co.uk, Wilshere has missed a staggering 154 competitive games for Arsenal in his seven years as a member of the first team.

Having recovered from his latest set-back in pre-season, Arsenal and Wilshere decided it was best to find a temporary spell away from the club. It is reported that 22 clubs tabled a deal for Wilshere with Crystal Palace the original frotrunners, followed by three top Serie A clubs. However, a move down south was deemed best for a player who is hoping to make up for lost time.

Wilshere has made 34 appearances for England under two different managers | Image: Getty images

England international

Wilshere made his England debut against Hungary in 2011 aged just 18, which made him the tenth-youngest senior England debutant at the time. Since then, he has gone on to make another 33 appearances for the national team, although was not a part of Sam Allardyce's first squad, which was announced on Sunday evening.

Both of Wilshere's goals for England came in the same game as the Three Lions beat Slovenia 3-2 on their way to qualifying for Euro 2016.

Wilshere also spent the majority of the 2009-10 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers where he made 14 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.