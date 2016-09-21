AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Preston North End: Lillywhites recover to stun Cherries in extra time

AFC Bournemouth produced a disappointing display at The Vitality Stadium as they crashed out to Championship side Preston North End, losing 3-2 after extra time in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Preston striker Simon Makienok was the star of the show as he scored a hat-rick to help his side inflict revenge on the Cherries after they knocked them out of the competition at this stage last year. The two games bared similar resemblance as neither side could be separated after 90 minutes, finishing 2-2 in both fixtures. Eddie Howe’s side came out on top 3-2 on penalties last year at Deepdale, but could not repeat that success in front of the home fans on this occasion.

Sluggish first half for the South Coast side

The Cherries were very slow out of the blocks as the game kicked off and it was the visitors, who made 10 changes, who took the lead after less than 10 minutes when Danish striker Makienok capitalised on a rebound after Nathan Ake cleared Ben Pringle's initial effort off the line.

Howe made 11 changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, but the side on display looked sluggish throughout the first half; barely creating a chance as they looked increasingly static in the final third.

Cherries on top in the second half

A half time team talk from Howe injected life into the South Coast side as they pressed for the equaliser. A Max Gradel free kick was handled in the area, leading to a penalty which was converted by Lewis Grabban eight minutes into the second half. That was Grabban’s first goal for the club since he returned for a second spell following a £7million move from Norwich City in January.

The Cherries had a second strong claim for a penalty turned down less than 10 minutes after scoring the first as Gradel sold the Preston defender and went past him before being brought down, but referee Simon Hooper waved appeals away.

Dan Gosling put the home side in front with a close range finish in the 73rd minute, scoring his seventh League Cup goal in eight start. However, the hosts were only able to hold on for just over 10 minutes before Makienok buried a well-directed header from Chris Humphrey’s cross to send the match into extra time.

Preston continue to push the home side back

After relatively little goal mouth action in the first period of extra time, the Lillywhites turned the screw after a quick break. The visitors looked the stronger team going forward and were more willing to commit men forward as Makienek secured his hat-trick with an outstretched leg finish past goalkeeper Adam Federici in the 111th minute.

Bournemouth pushed for the equaliser in the closing stages but the ball would not drop for them in the box as Preston saw out the game for a memorable win against Premier League opposition. Eddie Howe’s side attention now turns towards Saturday’s league fixture where the Cherries host second place Everton, who also suffered a shock EFL Cup defeat to Norwich on Tuesday night.