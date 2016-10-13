Spurs must keep working hard, says Pochettino ahead of West Brom game

The end of the international break will see Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion and Mauricio Pochettino says his side must continue working hard.

The international break couldn't have come at a worse time for Spurs, as the players left after the Lilywhites 2-0 of Manchester City.

Pochettino had 11 of his first-team players join up with their respective countries over the break.

Proud Pochettino after City Win

Prior to the break Spurs defeated an in-form City side and are currently the only unbeaten team in the league, which Pochettino believes leaves his side in a favourable position.

The win against the Manchester club put Tottenham in second place and the Argentine commented that the “great position” they are in combined with the “way we played in the last game” only makes him “very proud and pleased with our players”.

Pochettino continued to say that the win was “exciting” as his players “played well” but they must now “be clever” as they face West Brom.

The match also saw a controversial moment between Heung Min Son and Erik Lamela as the two fought over who would take Tottenham's eventually missed penalty.

Despite this Pochettino claims that the two still have “an unbelievable relationship” and that he would rather see more players argue over taking a penalty than “if all the players say they don't want to shoot”.

Spurs still need to work hard

With only seven Premier League games played, Pochettino dismissed talks of Tottenham mounting a title campaign as it is still early.

He added that it is important to pace themselves and take it “step by step” in order to “work hard and try to win games”. Spurs were thrown into the race after defeating Pep Guardiola’s team but Pochettino insisted that it's “only” three points.

The manager continued to explain that “in the premier league you can never play at 80 or 70 percent of your capacity-you can only play at 100 percent”. He added that each team plays in a different way and Spurs are expecting a “very tough game against West Brom”.