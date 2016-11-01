Nolito: We must win against Barcelona

Manchester City forward Nolito has labelled the Blues' Champions League clash with Barcelona a must win match.

City, who were beaten by the Catalan club 4-0 just two weeks ago, are in danger of missing out on qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League and Nolito knows that, although it will be difficult to beat the Spanish side, City must get three points.

He said: “If we want to qualify for the next round we need to win this one.

“We have some difficult games left and the first one is Barcelona. We know how strong they are but we are going to try to take some points off of them.”

Another defeat for the blues would give Borussia Monchengladbach and Celtic real hope of stealing second place. The German side are just one point behind City in Group C and are yet to play them at home.

Barca injuries not important

Nolito, who joined City in the summer from Celta Vigo, has adapted well to life in Manchester having already netted on five occasions and he believes that despite Barcelona having a small injury crisis, they still remain a huge threat.

Defenders Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba are set to miss the tie at the Etihad, as well as midfield star Andres Iniesta.

Nolito continued: “Even if they have players missing it is still Barca that we are playing against. They have a very strong squad.

“Whatever player plays can make it difficult for you.”

In form Aguero

With Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez all likely to start in Manchester giving the away side plenty of confidence going forward, the blues will be boosted by the form of striker Sergio Aguero, who scored twice in last weekend’s victory over West Bromwich Albion.

The Argentine striker started on the substitutes bench in City’s previous tie with Barca at the Camp Nou, but he is expected to return to the starting line up with Guardiola’s men desperate for three points.