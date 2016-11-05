Karanka: Middlesbrough have proved they can compete against "league's best"

When Marten de Roon's header hit the back of the net, those who had traveled to see Middlesbrough play Manchester City erupted.

Aitor Karanka was one of those who was ecstatic. The Boro boss also said 'it was amazing' to see his side claim a draw.

"Days like today are really important"

Karanka will return home very please with his side. He told the media in his press conference, “Everyone knows how difficult this league is."

He continued, “We need time as we don’t have experienced players and I don’t have experience in the Premier League, but days like today are really important."

The Spanish coach also described his happiness when he saw his £12 million signing Marten de Roon grab his first Boro goal, after firing a close range header past Claudio Bravo.

“I felt amazing (when de Roon scored) as I had 11 players fighting for 90 minutes on the pitch,” he said.

“It’s important for them to take this point and the Arsenal point and that’s the way for us to keep going, showing everybody that we can compete” added Karanka, who saw his side pick up their 5th point from a possible nine at the Etihad today.

"We have to keep going and believing in ourselves"

Karanka was particularly proud of his side when talking about Boro's last two away performances.

Middlesbrough have earned two points from two games, one at the Emirates and the other today against Manchester City, "In both games we competed against two of the best teams in the league and in the world."

Karanka concluded, “Arsenal and Manchester City have amazing squads and for us to compete against them in their stadium is great for us."

The oppostion manager wasn't prepared to talk about the Teessiders, who came to Manchester and returned with a point.

Pep Guardiola is no stranger to Boro's head coach, as the two faced off many times when Karanka was Jose Mourinho's assistant at Real Madrid.

Guardiola, who managed Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, said "He's the coach - he knows better than me the way they want to play. He knows better than me."