Rafa Benitez awarded Championship Manager of the Month

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has claimed the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for October.

It comes as no surprise given the recent form of the Spaniard's team. Having flirted with the top of the table, five league games unbeaten in October pushed them to become the current league leaders.

'It's a team effort'

Rafa Benitez was humble in accepting the award, ensuring that everyone was held accountable for the achievement. He said: "I'm really pleased. As a manager when you win a trophy it means that your staff, your players, the people who work in the club, they are working very hard."

The rest of the coaching team responsible for the success include Mikel Antia (first-team coach), Antonio Gomez Perez (first-team coach) Francisco de Miguel Moreno (fitness coach) and goalkeeping coach Simon Smith.

Benitez added: "I think they also deserve this award and it’s important for everyone here.”

The manager may not want to take all the credit but the impact that he has had on the club is undeniable. The movement coined as the 'Rafalution' has drastically changed the mood on the Tyne. St James' Park is one of the most attended stadiums across the major leagues in Europe.

'Magpies one of the favourites for promotion'

George Burley, who is responsible for the committee that elect the recipients of the monthly awards, said: "Newcastle United were strong favourites for promotion before the season started and their 100% record in October has taken them to the top of the Championship."

Burley also hailed the work of the manager, he added: “Rafa has built a squad which is now looking very formidable and has all the qualities required to regain their place in the Premier League.”

The Toon are not unfamiliar with awards this season. Championship top-scorer Dwight Gayle picked up October's fan's Player of the Month, while Ayoze Perez leads the polls for October's goal of the month.