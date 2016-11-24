Idrissa Gueye wants to add goals to his game after making a bright start to his Everton career

Idrissa Gueye has already become a fan favourite at Everton after impressing since joining from Aston Villa in the summer for £7.1million, but he is hoping to give the supporters an even bigger reason to cheer.

The tough-tackling, industrious central midfielder has been one of the signings of the season so far and the defensive midfielder is now hoping to add goals to his game.

'Goals are part of my job as a midfielder'

Gueye told evertonfc.com that he believes it is a midfielder's "job" to score goals and he is determined to have more of an influence higher up the pitch.

The Senegal international is still searching for his first Premier League goal, 15 months after moving to England from Lille. But, having scored four goals during the 2014/15 Ligue 1 season for the French side, he has shown he can find the back of the net.

Gueye revealed that Blues boss Ronald Koeman has been encouraging him to "go forward [when possible], to try to press and score a goal" ​and the 24-year-old has been putting in extra hours on the training ground.

He said that he has been staying behind "every day after training" to work on getting forward and he has set a target of scoring "one or two goals" a season.

Blues can't rely solely on Lukaku, but Gueye would be an unlikely source

Romelu Lukaku has scored seven of Everton's 16 Premier League goals this season, but the Blues know that they can't rely solely on the Belgian if their season is going to be successful.

Gueye would, however, be an unlikely goal source having gained a reputation of being a tough-tackling, industrious defensive midfielder, which is supported by this season's statistics. Not many players have won as many duels as the Everton man, nor completed as many tackles nor won as high a percentage of their total challenges.

The defensive midfielder has shown, however, that he can find the net during his time in France, but Everton supporters will be happy just to see Gueye continue his encouraging start to his Goodison Park career in the deeper role, and a goal from the Senegal international would be a bonus for the Toffees.