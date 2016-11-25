Sunderland captain John O'Shea hoping to keep Anfield quiet, ahead of Liverpool clash

Sunderland captain, John O'Shea has said that he is hopeful that the in-form Black Cats can silence Anfield on Saturday afternoon, as they take on Jurgen Klopp's high-flying Liverpool side.

Keeping it quiet

The two sides have contrasting starts to the season, with Liverpool fighting for the Premier League title, while Sunderland have been struggling in the relegation zone. However David Moyes' side have had quite the resurgence in the last few weeks, as they prepare for yet another relegation fight.

Sunderland currently have two wins on the spin, defeating Bournemouth before the international break and the 3-0 win over Hull City last Saturday.

The wins have took them to within a point of getting out of the relegation zone, and O'Shea who has fond memories playing at Anfield during his time with Manchester United, said that they will be looking to the Kop faithful.

“The new stand has been built and they say the atmosphere and volume has increased so hopefully we can keep it quiet," O'Shea told safc.com. “Definitely [2007 is the moment that sticks out], but the atmosphere in general is always very good and they get right behind their team."

The centre-back continued, "Giving the away team as much stick as possible so when I was there with my former team there was a little extra on that volume," he stated. “I have some good memories and I also remember a reaction I got when I made what could have been my league debut a long time ago."

The Irishman stated: “It’s one of those grounds you love going to because of the history there and that will be no different this weekend."

Digging deep

The Black Cats have shown great resilience over the last two league matches, especially after been reduced to ten men in both. Steven Pienaar and Papy Djilobodji were sent off against Bournemouth and Hull respectively, and O'Shea praised their efforts and expects them to continue teams problems.

"The spirit from the boys to dig out the two wins has been fantastic," he said. "Particularly down at Bournemouth with ten men."

He added, "We know that if we keep clean sheets and create chances the boys up top will cause teams problems," O'Shea concluded. “Liverpool will be fully aware of that too.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, November 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.