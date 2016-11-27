Arsene Wenger has 'changed', says Eddie Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has changed a lot and has adapted to the modern day over the years.

The Cherries will travel to the Emirates to take on Wenger's side on Sunday, as they look to win their second consecutive game, after losing two successive games against Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Wenger has moulded as the years have gone by

38-year-old Howe, who was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game at the Emirates, and told them : "I think you have to evolve, you have to change."

The former Burnley boss admitted that a manager can get left behind in the game, if one "doesn't think too quickly in the modern game." and the ideas of a manager can end up being "dated" due to that.

'Moulded, changed and adapted' Wenger is versatile, says Howe

Howe said that Wenger has "moulded, changed and adapted" as the years have gone past, as the Frenchman aims to win his third Premier League title this season. Howe also said the former Monaco boss has become a succesful boss because of his versatility.

The Cherries boss hailed how Wenger has succeeded in maintaining his Champions League record, dubbing it as being "hugely impressive".

The Englishman, apart from praising his Arsenal counterpart, also emphasized on the need for keeping hold of a reliable core of British players and talked about how it has been important for Bournemouth over the years.

A daunting task for the Cherries

Currently tenth in the Premier League, Bournemouth picked up a 0-1 win over Stoke City last week, thanks to an early goal from Chelsea loanee Nathan Ake, who made a debut in that game.

The afternoon kick-off game at the Emirates would see the Cherries return to a place where they had conceded a 2-0 loss last season.

Bournemouth face Liverpool at home, a week after their clash in North London, which promises to be another crunch game for Howe's men.