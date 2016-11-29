Colback fined for breaching FA betting rules

Newcastle United Midfielder Jack Colback has been hit with a £25,000 fine after accepting that he breached the Football Association's rules regarding betting on a sport that he is involved with. It is understood that the game was not a Newcastle game but came after the 1-0 loss to Leicester City and before the 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

The FA rule E8 was introduced in 2014 and Colback joins Joey Barton, Kyle Lafferty and Martin Demichelis as high-profile players to have been penalised under the regulations this year.

Colback hit with £25,000 fine for betting

As the news broke, the club released a statement ssaying “Jack Colback has been fined £25,000 after he accepted an FA misconduct charge in relation to betting.The Newcastle United player breached FA Rule E8 in respect of a bet placed on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, a football match or competition on 16 March 2016.”

Players are warned about this roles by the Professional Footballing Association who advise "You are not allowed to place ANY bet on ANY football, ANYWHERE. This covers any match or competition, wherever it is played in the world. It means you cannot bet on scores or results, or any other event that takes place in any match or competition,"

“It also means you cannot bet on any other football matter, worldwide – for example, who the next manager of a La Liga club will be. So don’t fall foul of the rules and remember – you cannot place ANY bet on ANY football, ANYWHERE.”

Jack Colback has been a regular under Rafa Benitez in the Championship but missed the game against Blackburn Rovers due to an eye injury, it is doubtful that he will feature in the starting line up against Hull City this evening in the EFL Cup.