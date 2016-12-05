Darlow: "There's a steel and determination about us now"

Newcastle United suffered three consecutive defeats in an all round terrible week. The final blow, and arguably worst, came at the City Ground as they lost out 2-1 to Nottingham Forest in a controversial affair.

Friday's defeat

Before half time even came around, Toon keeper Karl Darlow had saved two penalities against his former team, while Matt Ritchie took the lead with a powerful strike into the corner of the net. However, the Mags did not get to this point without losing two men, Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett, to red cards.

Inevitably the strength of a nine men squad caved and Forest managed to earn a late win. But the most pertinent element of the match? The work rate. It is a far cry from that fateful game against Southampton, when captain Jamaal Lascelles called out the rest of the squad for simply not trying.

Darlow returning to his former side on Friday. Photo: Serena Taylor/ Getty

Darlow praises dressing room

Friday night's hero Karl Darlow says that this is all to do with the atmosphere in the dressing room, the keeper said "There’s a steel and determination about us away from home where we’ve been solid and worked hard when we’ve needed to,” the 26-year-old explained after his magnificent display.

“We’ve got good victories away from home that we might not have done last season," before adding, "I know it’s a different league, but it’s still tough to hold on when they’re throwing in throw-ins and corners at you."

When quizzed about the game against his former club he said “to show the desire and determination with nine men going right to the death of the game is something positive to take from it,"

“But unfortunately we’ve lost. The dressing room is different to last season though, and there is character in there” Darlow added.

Further more on the game, the Northampton native went on to describe that “obviously we went 1-0 up and everyone gathered together because we wanted to get a positive result, whether that be a point - and down to nine men that is a credible result.

“We all know you can’t lose two players in a Championship game and expect to get anything.”

Darlow's performance more or less has secured his position as the number one keeper for Newcastle right now, but despite a stand out game for the 27 year old will not look too kindly on the match as he said, “It was just one of those where I’ve guessed, and I’ve guessed right on both of them."

The stop-stopper also said, "Unfortunately we’ve lost the game, so it’s not a game I’m going to look back on and say, ‘Oh, I saved two penalties in the game,’ because we lost the game."

Due to Brighton Albion obtaining a goalless draw at Cardiff City, while Reading were hammered 5-0 at Fulham, Newcastle maintain their top spot by a margin of one point.

Darlow also praised his side's previous form, “The run that we went on has put us in a great position where we are. It’s been a tough week."

Darlow finished by stating, “We’re tired but we’ve got a free week now so we know we can really prepare towards getting a result next weekend now. The result is the most important thing and we need to pick ourselves up and go again next Saturday.” he added, looking to the future.