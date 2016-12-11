Southampton 1-0 Middlesbrough: Boro player ratings as Saints seal three points

Middlesbrough have lost just their second away game this season as they slumped to defeat on the south coast as a Sofiane Boufal strike sealed the points for Southampton.

The Boro boss' tactics will come into question as the Teesside outfit had a chance to put daylight between themselves and the bottom three today.

Aitor Karanka's failure to make substitutions to improve his team and add more attacking threat will have disappointed many Middlesbrough fans, not least those who made the 11 hour round trip to Saint Mary's Stadium.

Goalkeeper and defence

Victor Valdes - 6 - The former Barcelona 'keeper had little to do, and could do nothing about the great goal from the Saint's Moroccan winger, Boufal.

Antonio Barragan - 6 - A solid defensive display from the Spaniard, with this final ball still leaving much to be desired. Aitor Karanka needs to teach Barragan to properly take a throw in.

Calum Chambers - 6 - On his return to Southampton, Chambers did not put a foot wrong but could not stop Boro losing away from home.

Ben Gibson - 6.5 - The Teessider was solid at the heart of Middlesbrough's back line and will be very disappointed to not keep a clean sheet.

Fabio - 6.5 - Boro's vice-captain George Friend will struggle to get back into the starting XI as the ex-Manchester United full back is playing very well at this moment.

Midfield

(Man of the match) Adam Clayton - 7 - It was another typical Clayton display today as he fought hard to regain possession and tried not to concede. His distribution was good, as always, but his was the best from a bad bunch of performances at Saint Mary's.

Adam Forshaw - 6.5 - Forshaw had another solid game in the centre of the park, but he struggled to turn defense into attack like he has done in previous games, mainly due to the lack of Gaston Ramirez.

Marten de Roon - 6 - The Dutchman battled in the heart of midfield but couldn't prevent Middlesbrough losing. His strengths obviously do not lie in attacking so when he breaks forward the attacks usually do not amount to much.

Forwards

Cristhian Stuani - 6 - A surprise inclusion, as many would have thought that Adama Traore would have replaced Ramirez. Stuani did little to impact the game, despite trying hard.

Jordan Rhodes - 6 - Rhodes cut an isolated figure up top for Middlesbrough today, as the ball was fired up to him on numerous occasions and he had little chance against Virgil van Dijk and Jose Fonte. We have not seen the best of Rhodes this season so hopefully he will not be sold on.

Viktor Fischer - 6.5 - Just like on Monday night, Fischer tried to create for Boro by running at the back line. Claude Puel's side were a lot more organised than Hull City were six days ago. The Dane was Boro's best attacking threat and could have scored when through in the first half.

Substitute

Adama Traore (80') - N/A - Brought on far too late, Traore struggled to impact on the game as he always had numerous red and white shirts surrounding him.