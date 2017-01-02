Sam Allardyce wants Premier League fixture organiser 'sacked' following fixture congestion

Sam Allardyce has claimed whoever arranges the dates for Premier League games “should be sacked.”

The Crystal Palace manager hit out at the Christmas fixture congestion after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, just 48 hours before the Eagles face Swansea City in their next game.

Allardyce told Sky Sports after the game that there was “no regard” for the health and safety of players, instead claiming that games are moved around and played too close together just so that “certain people can earn some money.”

Allardyce confused by fixture arrangement

The former England manager, who left his position as Three Lions boss earlier in the season after just 67 days having been exposed in an undercover Telegraph investigation, feels there is not enough time for players to recover between two games that are 48 hours apart.

He claimed in his post-match press conference, “We’ve been dealt the blow of not having enough recovery time between now and Tuesday night, why can we play Wednesday?”

He continued, “Swansea played 24 hours before us. They’re such big games with so much at stake.”

Allardyce raises fitness concerns having taking over a Palace side that has been plagued with injuries this season. Steve Mandanda, Pape Souare, Connor Wickham, Loic Remy, Chung-yong Lee and Bakary Sako have all been absent with long-term injuries, while James Tomkins was rushed back to ensure the Eagles had a recognisable back four against the Gunners. Joe Ledley and James McArthur are also yet to feature under the new boss having suffered injuries prior to his first game, the 1-1 draw with Watford.

The former Newcastle United boss has been forced to name youngsters Aaron Bissaka, Noor Husin and Michael Phillips on the substitutes' bench in recent weeks to make up the numbers, and wasn’t helped when defender Zeki Fryers had to pull out of the New Year’s Day defeat when he suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Tuesday’s game against Swansea is crucial with both sides in contention to be relegated from the top-flight at the end of the season. and Allardyce feels his side will not be given a “fair crack” at the game, with Palace’s opponents being afforded an extra day to prepare.