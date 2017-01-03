Newcastle on the hunt for Cleverely loan deal

The absence of Jonjo Shelvey has exposed a weakness in Newcastle United's squad which all orbits around creativity. As Shelvey is still out Newcastle have lost two of their three appearances without him, it is vital that some form of alternative is put in place.

Luckily, the transfer window approaches which gives Rafa Benitez a prime opportunity to strengthen that department. Top of the scouting list is Everton's midfielder Tom Cleverley.

Benitez was given full charge of the transfer activities when he agreed to stay with the club, which has seen more ambitious attempts to bring in talent - Cleverley is one of these.

Frustrated by lack of game time

Currently, the Midfielder has only made 12 appearances in the Premier League with the vast majority of them coming from the bench, late into the game.

Joining Newcastle United would be a chance for the midfielder to earn some well needed playing time. Given that Christian Atsu will now be unavailable as he is playing in the Africa Cup of Nations there would be a spot available for Cleverley.

Loan move

For the remainder of the season in the Championship it is reported that Rafa is looking to seal Cleverley for the remainder of the season on loan. The loan move would be of mutual benefit for Newcastle, who need a spark in the middle of the pitch, and for the midfielder who wants to start games and earn money.

Cleverly is not unfamiliar with being sent out on loans, having joined Manchester United's set up at the age of 11 he was sent out to four different clubs before joining Everton.

It is also reported that the club would have the option to buy the former Manchester man come the end of the season, should they be promoted to the top flight again. As he is contracted under the Toffees until 2020, this would incur a fee of some sort.

Fan reactions

In regards to the speculation, the Geordie Nation have mostly responded positively. Many of the supporters voicing their support of the loan, favouring the Everton man to Jack Colback who is currently part of Benitez's replacement line up for Shelvey.

Tom Cleverley is far more effective than Jack Colback. We'd be improving the squad which means he'd be a good signing #nufc — Ross Tweddell (@RWTweddell) January 1, 2017

Cleverley scores goals and creates, he's an option in this number 10 role and if he plays deeper he's better than Colback #NUFC — Mark Bullock (@Bully5HVFC) January 1, 2017

While some think that the addition of the midfielder would be much needed improvement on what Newcastle currently have, there are still those that think that even a loan move for the midfielder would be a waste of time.