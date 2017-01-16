Benitez is patiently waiting for the right players

Speculation is in the air around the time of any transfer window but with Newcastle United in need of a final push to keep their bid for promotion on track, the rumour mill has been in full swing. Mostly the talk has been centred around the prospect of copping some Premier League youth, such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but wilder ideas of veteran Dimitar Berbatov have also cropped up.

As always, Rafa Benitez was ready to answer the questions regarding the silence around transfer, though he did not say much, he once again filled the Geordie faithful with hope of another promising window - where he looks for players that will be prepared to play in his side next season.

Injury woes

The Magpie's away trip to Brentford proved to have its positive and negatives. The win may have given Newcastle the top spot once more but in the process Isaac Hayden and ​Vernon Anita left the pitch with injuries.

In addition to those two, top goalscorer Dwight Gayle hobbled off with a hamstring injury. Couple that with Aleksandar Mitrovic's knee injury from the FA Cup and that leaves just Daryl Murphy as the only fit striker available.

Before the injuries it was already obvious that the squad needed strengthening but manager Benitez gave his response to the incessant questions regarding Newcastle's transfer window.

Buying the right players

Newcastle have made some purchases in the past that have been ineffective, but this looked to have changed since the club's transfer policy was put in the manager's hand. After a profitable and fruitful Summer transfer window, all eyes are on Newcastle as they have are linked with some big names, including former player Andros Townsend.

Benitez has already stated that he is seeking to add depth to the midfielding squad and Hayden's groin injury and Anita's ankle injury only makes that need greater as they both play key roles in the defensive element of Newcastle's game.

Among the quiet of transfer news, Benitez wants to make sure that he avoids the same mistakes as his predecessors as he said: "The ideal situation would be to get the right players, not just to get players.

The Spaniard added: "We are working on that and seeing if we can do something or not this week.”