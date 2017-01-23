Newcastle United player ratings from the 4-0 thrashing of Rotherham United

Newcastle United ended whispers of a 'mini-crisis' at the club by making it three wins from three, as they swept past Rotherham United in a 4-0 victory.

Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez and Daryl Murphy were on the scoresheet but how did the others perform as St. James' Park witnessed their first league win of 2017.

Darlow nearly left red-faced

Karl Darlow- 7- The Newcastle 'keeper didn't have a great deal to do on Saturday, however he did almost gift Rotherham an early goal when attempting to stop the ball leaving his area. Luckily, the shot-stopper was able to scramble back to his goal to pull off a stunning save.

DeAndre Yedlin- 8- The American full-back has had a good debut season at Newcastle and his performance on Saturday may be one of his best performances to date. He nullified Rotherham's attacks with ease and set up two of the goals.

Ciaran Clark- 7- Despite doubts when signing from Aston Villa, the Irishman has proved to be a fan-favourite this season. Once again, the centre-half had a solid afternoon. He should also be given credit for helping atone for Darlow's error.

Jamaal Lascelles- 6- Not his best performance in a black and white shirt but he can be forgiven for having an off day. Never troubled but nothing to write home about.

Paul Dummett- 6- The Welsh international was put under pressure by Anthony Forde in the second half and offered little going forward.

Super Shelvey

Isaac Hayden- 7- The ex-Arsenal man has settled well in the second tier and put in another good shift at the weekend. Hayden won almost every header that came his way in the middle of the park.

Jonjo Shelvey- 9- The influential midfielder has returned from his ban and is once again pulling the strings in the middle of the park. His range of passing was once again superb and he had a hand in a couple of the goals.

Yoan Gouffran- 6- Gouffran didn't have much of an impact bar helping Ritchie score his first of the afternoon.

Matt Ritchie- 8- Winger Ritchie earns his rating simply for his two goals. A positive run for his first and a calm finish for his second. Not in the game as much as fans would have liked but is in great form at the moment.

Murphy flying

Ayoze Perez- 8- Youngster Perez has had a quiet season in the Championship, which has led to sections of the Geordie faithful questioning his future at the club. However, the Spaniard was much better on Saturday. Positive going forward, but still needs to work on his decision making.

Daryl Murphy- 9- Another questionable signing by Rafa Benitez in the Summer but Murphy has been asked to come into the squad and make a difference, to which he has duly obliged. Three goals in three games for the 33-year-old, who helped Newcastle on their way against Rotherham. The perfect replacement for the absence Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The substitutes

Sammy Ameobi- 7- The winger was recently recalled from Bolton and received a surprisingly warm welcome at St. James' Park on Saturday. Made a couple of encouraging runs. Hopefully he can play a part in Newcastle's promotion push.

Achraf Lazaar- 6- Only given 15 minutes on the pitch but offered something going forward. Can play at the back or in midfield which is a positive for Benitez.

Jamie Sterry- N/A- Youngster Sterry came on for the last 10 minutes but didn't see much of the action. Didn't make any mistakes which will give him confidence.