Middlesbrough's Robert Snodgrass bid accepted

Middlesbrough's search for an attacking midfielder intensifies as a bid for Robert Snodgrass has been accepted.

The Teeside outfit have had a bid in the region of £10m accepted by fellow strugglers Hull City.

Much needed

With only 18 goals scored in the Premier League so far this season, Aitor Karanka's priorities in January have been to bolster the attacking options he has at his disposal. Whilst the signings of Patrick Bamford and Rudy Gestede will provide competition to Alvaro Negredo, Middlesbrough's main attacking issues have been caused from the lack of creativity provide by the wide players.

Spanish stars Jese Rodriguez and Bojan have both been linked with a move to Teesside, but it now appears that a deal for Robert Snodgrass may be the most likely to be completed before deadline day.

Earlier today, it was reported that Burnley had an offer in the region of £10m accepted for the Scottish winger. Middlesbrough, who have been monitoring the player's situation over the last few weeks, responded by matching Burnley's offer.

It is understood that Hull City have also accept Middlesbrough's offer and that the player is keen to travel to Teesside to discuss personal terms, according to the Gazette. Despite this, the competition from a number of clubs could mean the deal goes to the last day of the transfer window. With contrasting reports from local press in Hull suggesting no agreement has been made with Middlesbrough, the future of the Scottish winger still remains unclear.

Bojan and Jese are also on Karanka's radar

It is also understood the club have not given up hope of landing Jese and Bojan as well. The arrival of a private jet from Paris to Durham Tees Valley sent the rumour-mill into overdrive this morning, whilst other people claimed the want-away Spaniard was spotted making his way through airport security.

The talented attacker, who Karanka knows well, is thought to be keen on a move to his hometown club Las Palmas after his dissapointing big money move to the French capital. However, Middlesbrough's financial muscle may be enough to persuade a move to Teesside instead. Meanwhile, despite Bojan's desire to depart Stoke City in search of first team football, the club will be in no rush to let the player go for anything under their asking price.

With the club stepping up their interest in a number of their primary January targets, only time will tell who arrives before the 11pm deadline on Tuesday 31st of January. If Middlesbrough are able to lure two of their attacking targets, they could enjoy a very positive second half to the season.