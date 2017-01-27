QPR vs Burton Albion Preview: Brewers desperate to pull away from relegation danger

With speculation linking Nigel Clough with the vacant managerial position at Nottingham Forest, supporters of Burton Albion will be hoping that this doesn't affect their team's focus when they face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Brewers head to Loftus Road this weekend to take on a QPR side who lie 17th in the SkyBet Championship pecking order.

The visitors are now positioned in the relegation places, but only goal difference currently stands between them and Wigan Athletic who hover just above the drop zone.

Recent Form

Ian Holloway's R's come into the fixture on the back of a derby draw at home to Fulham, but their form has been mixed during the last five league outings. Ten points have been picked up from a possible 15 and that is a healthy return, but inconsistency has cost them dearly on many occasions this season.

Despite a disappointing defeat in the Emirates FA Cup versus Blackburn Rovers, all associated with the London club will be encouraged by recent results.

Victories have been recorded versus Reading, Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers and Rangers are undefeated in the Championship in the month of January, their last loss coming away to high-flying Brighton and Hove Albion back in December.

Stoppage time goals have cost the Brewers dearly during the season so far, and they were on the wrong end of 1-0 scoreline last time out versus Cardiff City. That result means Albion have now suffered three league defeats in a row and they are still searching for an elusive first point of 2017.

During their last five fixtures, Clough's men have only recorded three points from the 15 on offer and they now sit in 22nd place. Losing 2-0 at home to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic in what was branded as a 'six-pointer' has certainly not helped Burton's survival bid.

Team News

QPR have no fresh injury worries following the Fulham clash and Ian Holloway will have the depth of his squad to select from.

Jack Robinson is still unavailable after sustaining a hamstring problem and he is on course to make a return over the coming weeks. Fellow defender Steven Caulker will also miss out due to a hip injury.

It is likely that the starting eleven will be unchanged, but Ariel Borysiuk and Tjaronn Chery are no longer QPR players as they left Loftus Road to join Lechia Gdansk and Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng respectively.

A welcome boost for the Brewers could come in the form of a return for top scorer Jackson Irvine. The Australian midfielder has made progress with his recovery from a groin problem that saw him miss the last three fixtures and he could return to the fold if deemed fit enough.

Lasse Vigen Christensen and Cauley Woodrow could both make their debuts after joining on loan from Fulham, whilst Tottenham Hotspur loanee Will Miller is also in contention after shaking off a hamstring injury.

One certain absentee is Luke Varney as the 34-year old striker is still on the treatment table following a sickening collision during the FA Cup tie with Watford. He is expected to be out for a few more weeks with a punctured lung and broken rib.

Past Meetings

A 1-1 draw was played out at the Pirelli Stadium back in September when the two sides last met.

Jamie Ward had put the Brewers ahead with a neat finish but Sebastian Polter popped up with an equaliser to salvage a point for the visitors.

The only ever other meeting came back in 2014 as Albion progressed in the League Cup with a 1-0 triumph.