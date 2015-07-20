Fulham want Garbutt loan

Fulham are interested in signing Luke Garbutt on a season-long loan, according to ESPN.

The 22-year-old made 10 appearances for Everton last season, with five of those coming in the Europa League as the Toffees reached the last 16, and in these he put on a handful of mature and composed performances at left-back.

Sean Kavanagh, who had a splendid breakthrough season last year, is the only player the Cottagers currently have to play on the left-side of defence naturally, though the likes of Fernando Amorebieta and new signing Jazz Richards can fill in in the position if required.

Therefore, with the club aiming to push on and challenge for promotion this season, manager Kit Symons clearly feels that depth and competition will be required in the squad and the acquisition of Garbutt would add to this.

Everton want loan

Fulham's interest comes after Everton manager Roberto Martinez openly stated that he and the club would be looking to loan Garbutt out this season in order to aid his development.

Speaking to the media, via, Sky Sports, Martinez said that "the idea will be to send him on loan to get important experience."

Still, he explained that the player would only be leaving on a temporary basis, revealing that Garbutt "[wants] to stay at Everton" on a permanent basis, with him signing a new five-year deal last month, and that the club are "looking forward to seeing his best years" after "he's had that year away."

With Leighton Baines a regular at left-back for the Toffees, Martinez recognises that the team are "very strong in that position" right now, but admitted that this "doesn't stop [the club] wanting to keep" Garbutt, who he believes is "a very good left-back with an incredible future."

Fulham are one of four Championship clubs reportedly interested in the defender though, and will have to fend off Ipswich Town, Rotherham United and Queens Park Rangers if they want to secure Garbutt's services.