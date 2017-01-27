Consistent Bravo criticism unfair, insists David James

Former Manchester City and England goalkeeper David James insists that Claudio Bravo has come under unfair scrutiny since his move to the Etihad Stadium.

James also feels that the goalkeeper has been let down by his teammates and has been left exposed by the players in front of him.

James feels Bravo criticism is unfair

James, who made 93 appearances for Manchester City, said: “Bravo’s come under a lot of scrutiny recently, I think unfairly."

James went on to say, “It’s become almost like a cliché, like ‘It’s Bravo’s fault, it’s Bravo’s fault. It’s not you analyse the goals that are going in and he’s been so exposed.”

The former Manchester City number one defended the Chilean and was also critical of his Manchester City teammates.

“Again, the criticism of anyone has to be challenged with the actual understanding of what the manager wants," James stated.

James conclued by saying, “If Pep Guardiola wants Bravo to play a certain way, which obviously seems he does, then the player’s got to do what his manager says.”

Bravo’s performances

Since arriving at Manchester City this summer from Barcelona for a fee of £17m Bravo has struggled to adjust to life in the Premier League and has come under increased criticism for his performances.

High-profile mistakes against the likes of Manchester United, Everton, Burnley and his former club Barcelona in the Champions League have singled out Bravo as a weakness in Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

Bravo took Joe Hart’s position as first choice goalkeeper at Manchester City with the Englishman being loaned out to Italian club Torino for the season. Pep Guardiola’s style of play meant that Bravo was favoured over Hart due to his ability with his feet.

However, the Chilean is still struggling to find his form at City.

City’s other issues

James criticised Bravo’s teammates for the goalkeepers troubles this season saying that he has been exposed at the back too often.

Manchester City have the worst defence of the top six teams in the Premier League and are still struggling to decide on a regular back four.

Nicolas Otamendi has struggled throughout this season, Vincent Kompany is sidelined and summer signing John Stones has also made mistakes which have cost his side. Aleksander Kolarov has been used as a makeshift centre-back in recent weeks in a search for a solution to their defensive frailties.

Guardiola has also attempted to use a three-man defence on a few occasions this season but this couldn’t stop City’s problems at the back.