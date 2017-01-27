"No chance" of Krul returning, claims Benitez

Rafa Benitez claims there is "no chance" of Tim Krul returning to the club this month, due to the ability of the three current goalkeepers in Newcastle's squad.

The Dutchman is said to be unhappy at Ajax and is seeking for his loan deal to be cut short.

Struggling at home

After missing the majority of last season, Krul lost his place as the clear number one at Newcastle, after impressive performances by Karl Darlow.

Krul has never played under Benitez and was sent out on loan to his homeland, in the hope that he could impress and regain top spot upon his return to Tyneside.

However, that has not been the case and the 28-year-old is now struggling to even make the bench for the Eredivisie outfit.

Benitez insistent

When asked about the goalkeeping situation at the club, Benitez responded, “We have a special situation because we’ve got three very good goalkeepers."

The Spaniard added, “It’s not easy, especially when one is doing very well and the others have to wait but I prefer to have this problem than to be unsure."

When asked if Krul would be coming back to England earlier than expected, Benitez was positive that would not be happening. “No chance because we have these three and we’re happy with them,” claimed the 55-year-old.

Chelsea link

Both Krul and Darlow have been linked with a move to league leaders Chelsea in the past few days. Although Benitez is unlikely to let the latter leave during this transfer window, as he has been one of the Magpies' best performers this season.

However, Blues boss Antonio Conte has today said Asmir Begovic can leave Stamford Bridge, as long as a replacement can be found. This may lead to one of Newcastle's shot-stoppers making the move to the capital.