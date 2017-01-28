Nigel Clough delighted as Burton Albion secure three points away to QPR

Burton Albion earned their second away triumph of the season on Saturday afternoon as strikes from Luke Murphy and Lloyd Dyer downed Queens Park Rangers. The hosts did pull a goal back through Conor Washington midway through the second period, but Nigel Clough's men held out to take all three points in what could be his last game as Brewers manager.

Defensive qualities shine through

Following the game, Clough told the media, "It was a brilliant performance and a brilliant three points for us and I thought we deserved it for the way we defended, and our attacking play on the break but mainly the way we stood up to the onslaught, especially in the latter stages."

The Brewers boss also felt that his side coped well with defensive absentees. He said, "We have been so close to having these kind of performances but things have gone against us. Today we put a couple of chances away but the main thing was despite having Kyle McFadzean out and losing John Brayford in the first minute they all stood up to it today."

Is Clough heading to Nottingham Forest?

It was confirmed on Friday that fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest had approached Clough for the vacant managerial post at The City Ground, but will the former Forest player be leaving the Pirelli Stadium?

Speaking after the game, he spoke to the club website and said, "There is no update at present. There has been an approach and we will sit down in the next few days and talk about it.

"The most important thing was to not distract us from the game today. Now that's happened we can sit down and see what's going to happen."

He also added, "Timing in football is never good but I can't stress enough that the important thing today was to get out of the bottom three. We should have had a point at Cardiff but we got three today and we can build on that."

Up next for Albion

The Brewers will be looking to make it two wins in succession when they host Fulham at the Pirelli Stadium on Wednesday night. Now three points clear of the drop zone, supporters will be hoping for another positive result to increase that margin.