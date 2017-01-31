Mamadou Sakho joins Crystal Palace on loan

Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho has joined Crystal Palace until the end of the season.

Sakho's arrival means Eagles boss Sam Allardyce strengthened his side with three new arrivals on the final day of the window, after bringing in Arouna Kone and Luka Milivojevic.

The man finally gets his move

Sakho will no doubt be relieved to have left Liverpool, as he has not played for the first team at all this season. The Frenchman was sent home from Liverpool's USA pre-season training camp and has been training with the under-23 players ever since.

Jurgen Klopp has questioned the attitude of the defender and has been reluctant to let him back in the side, despite Sakho apologising and paying the fine for his actions.

Beating the competition

Crystal Palace were being told earlier today that they would have to stump up £20 million if they wanted to sign the player, before the loan agreement was arranged.

Sakho has been linked with a whole host of teams in this window, including fellow Premier League outfits Bournemouth and Southampton. As well as clubs such as Sevilla and Galatasaray.

Palace also beat Reading to the signature of Kone, signing the attacker until the end of the season. Although they did sell Jordan Mutch to the Championship outfit.

Allardyce delighted

As mentioned, Palace have been busy this Deadline Day, adding Kone and Milivojevic to their side. Speaking about the latter, boss Allardyce said, “I am delighted to bring Luka to the club," before adding, "He has experience in UEFA Champions League and International football and will add a new dimension to our midfield."

The 62-year-old went on to say, "He is a talented two footed player with intelligent passing ability as well as being very strong defensively, in and out of possession.”

The new additions will get their first chance to shine when Crystal Palace take on Sunderland at home this Saturday.