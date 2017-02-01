Captain Cork pleased with recent Swansea form

Swansea City captain Jack Cork is delighted with Swansea's run of form since the appointment of Paul Clement.

The Swans have secured three wins from four games in the Premier League since the Englishman's arrival at the Liberty Stadium.

Wins over Crystal Palace, Southampton and Liverpool in January have lifted Swansea out of the relegation places, two points clear of the drop.

Cork happy with the recent run of form

“It has been a good four games for us now. Three wins out of four looks like we are going in the right direction,” said Cork. He added, “Recent results have given us a lot of confidence. The first part of the season has been tough, but it feels like we are more organised and doing things the right way."

The midfielder continued, explaining: “It was a good performance on Tuesday night - we kept the right shape and we deserved the win."

Skipper hoping for a result against City

Cork pointed out that the resillience of the side has improved since the arrival of Clement.

He said: "Against Palace, Liverpool and Southampton we conceded, but we did not let that affect the result overall. That is the real difference and it shows we are not giving up and will fight towards the end of the season.”

Clement's side now travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City, in search of their first ever point on the ground, but Cork is confident of picking up something from the game.

He added: “Manchester City might be a bit similar to the Liverpool game, we go there trying to get a result,” he said. “We are full of confidence and if we play like we have in the last few games then I am sure we can get a result.”