Narsingh keen to build on debut success for Swansea

Luciano Narsingh wants to replicate his debut performance throughout his Swansea City career. Narsingh came off the bench with the score at 1-1 against Southampton, and provided the assist for Gylfi Sigurdsson to score the match-winning goal.

The winger was making his debut, 19 days after he signed on the dotted line at the Liberty Stadium, and made an immediate impact. “It’s a good start for me,” Narsingh said. “We won on my debut in a home game, so I am very happy."

Narsingh also noted that he is unhappy with his fitness level after over seven weeks without a competitive fixture. He said: “But I have to keep working hard. I am not happy because I felt tired and I have to work harder.

He added, “I keep working. I hope to be stronger so I can bring more for the team. I am strong in space – if I get the ball I just run. Today was a good assist and I have to say, Gylfi scored a good goal."

Narsingh was glad to rediscover some good form, after he Dutchman scored just four times in 23 appearances for PSV last season: “I hope there will be more assists. I will work hard to make that happen.”

Can he keep his form going?

The Dutchman's next chance to impress comes against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side, which means a trip to the Etihad Stadium, a place where Swansea have never earned a single Premier League point.

WIth the departure of Modou Barrow to Leeds on loan, there should be plenty of opportunities for Narsingh to impress.

Narsingh is unlikely to start against Guardiola's side, as his fitness is still lacking, but is a favourite to come off the bench after the impact he made against Claude Puel's Southampton side.