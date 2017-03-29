Ayoze Perez set to make 100th appearance for Newcastle United

Ayoze Perez is in line to make his 100th appearance for Newcastle United, when they take on Wigan Athletic at St. James' Park this Saturday.

The Spaniard signed for the club back in 2014 from Tenerife and has scored 19 goals since his arrival.

Perez positive

As the attacker looks set to reach the significant milestone this week, he was clearly in high spirits when speaking to NUFC TV.

Speaking about the achievement, Perez said it would be "really big" if he gets the chance.

He continued by saying, "I have grown as a person and as a player as well, so everything is positive.

“I just can say thanks to Newcastle United, they gave me everything.”

Focusing on promotion

Despite the importance of the day for Perez, Newcastle will be fully focused on extending their lead at the top of the Championship, which is something Perez acknowledges.

"It has been a very long season, a lot of games, now we have just eight more games to reach what we are looking for.

“We just have to keep doing what we have been doing and try to win most of the games we have left," Perez added.

“We returned to training yesterday and it is good to be back and get ready for the Wigan game."

Getting back on track

Rafa Benitez's men are winless in their last three league fixtures, drawing twice and losing to Fulham at home.

A win this weekend could see Newcastle extend their lead over third place Huddersfield Town to ten points, if the Terriers fail to win.

Perez could be in line to make his ton of appearances, with Daryl Murphy sidelined and Aleksandar Mitrovic currently out of favour.