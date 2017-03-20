Newcastle quartet out of international duty

Newcastle United will be hoping four of their senior players can overcome recent injuries that have ruled them out of international duty this week.

Ciaran Clark and Rob Elliot will be unavailable for the Republic of Ireland, with Daryl Murphy a doubt. While Grant Hanley has pulled out of the Scotland squad.

Missing players

Clark suffered his injury during Newcastle's 3-1 defeat against Fulham two weeks ago and was unavailable for the clash with Birmingham City on the weekend.

His replacement, Hanley, featured for the entirety of Saturday's match but pulled out of Gordon Strachan's squad this morning with an ankle problem.

The third defensive player ruled out, Elliot, has not featured for the first team under Rafa Benitez, after recovering from a long-term injury last term.

Murphy, who has been in fine form of late, is having his calf scanned to assess whether he can feature this week against Wales and Iceland.

A big miss?

Clark has been in sensational form throughout the season, hardly putting a foot wrong since signing from Aston Villa in the summer. Hanley has also been solid when stepping into central defence.

Murphy has overtaken Aleksandar Mitrovic in the pecking order on Tyneside and has featured heavily since the turn of the year.

Each absentee would have likely played a big part in their respective country's fixtures over the next week.

Newcastle will also be hoping they will all be fit and available for their next league game against Wigan Athletic on April 1st.

Who replaces them?

Former Anderlecht pair Mitrovic and Chancel Mbemba have both struggled for game time this year, with rumours circulating that the pair may be moved on in the summer.

However, the two may now get a chance to play if the injuries suffered are serious enough.

Matz Sels, who has struggled to make an impact at the club since also moving from Belgium, will replace Elliot on the substitutes bench but he is unlikely to replace Karl Darlow in between the sticks.