Alfie Mawson proud of Swansea performance after draw at Old Trafford

Alfie Mawson has said that he believes Swansea City have the right tools to climb out the relegation zone after the club drew and got an important point against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The game’s opening goal was quite controversial as referee Neil Swarbrick gave United a penalty after Marcus Rashford was seemingly brought down by Lukasz Fabianski. Wayne Rooney was on hand to dispatch the spot-kick whilst replays showed that Rashford had dived.

However, Swansea were able to recover thanks to Gylfi Sigurdsson, who scored a wonderful free-kick that David De Gea didn’t even move for.

“I am confident we will stay up”

Mawson regrets not winning at Old Trafford, but he praised Swans’ team spirit and believes that they still have a chance to stay in Premier League.

“We felt we could have got three points from the game rather than one,” said the centre-back. “But it could be a very valuable point for us. It’s a massive result for us."

“I was gutted with the penalty. The referee checked with his assistant and decided to give it."

He said that Swansea could have easily dropped their heads after the goal, but they came out in the second half and “were the better team”.

He continued by saying: "We’ve had our fair share of chances – more than them – and we could have won it. But we are happy with a point.

Mawson believes that Swans could stay in Premier League

“If we can repeat that performance in the next three games then I am confident we will stay up.”

Mawson said that Swansea have to keep fighting and keep playing the way they have in recent games against Stoke City and United.

“I watched Jack To A King the other day and I found out a lot about the club and the people attached to it," he revealed.

“You realise just how important this club and its Premier League status is not only to the fans but the businesses and sponsors within the city.”

The 1-1 draw keeps Swansea at pace with Hull City, who drew 0-0 with Southampton on Saturday. Swansea are 18th with 32 points, with Hull on 34.

Their next match is a tough game against Everton at Liberty Stadium, and then they will visit the relegated Sunderland and host West Brom on the final day of the Premier League season.