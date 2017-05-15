Vertonghen, Alli, Kane and Pochettino receive Player andManager of the Season nominations

Tottenham Hotspur trio Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen have all been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award, while their manager Mauricio Pochettino has received a nomination for the Manager of the Season.

The Argentine has led Spurs to second in the Premier League after their 2-1 win over Manchester United in the last game at White Hart Lane, while the Lilywhites have also remained unbeaten at the historic ground in all competitions, winning 17 games and drawing two. This season on the whole saw Spurs hit 80 points in the league while only losing 4 games in the league, the fewest of any club so far this season.

Impressive duo key to Spurs success

At the forefront of this incredible run has been Kane and Alli, who between them have 39 goals in the Premier League. Despite missing 10 games through injury Kane currently sits in second in the race for the golden boot, only two goals behind leader Romelu Lukaku. Spurs still have two games to play while Everton have only one, suggesting that Kane could still take over the Belgian. The two Englishmen were also nominated for the for the PFA Young Player of the Year, with Alli picking up the award for the second season in the row, while Kane also missed out on the PFA Player of the Year.

Vertonghen’s incredible season on the other hand looked as if it was about to go unnoticed until this nomination. The Belgian has been a crucial player in Tottenham’s defence as well as showing off his ball playing abilities with driving runs forward. Spurs have only conceded the least amount of goals in the Premier League so far this season, nine of which have been at The Lane while they have let in 15 on the road.

Vertonghen, Alli and Kane are up against Chelsea trio Cesar Azpilicueta, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante as well as Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. While Pochettino will battle with Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe, Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, Swansea’s Paul Clement, West Bromwich Albion’s Tony Pulis and Burnley’s Sean Dyche.

You can vote for your winner here: https://www.premierleague.com/stats/awards