Swansea City’s Jefferson Montero linked with move to Mexico

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero has been linked with a move away from South Wales to Mexico.

Media in Central America recently reported winger Montero as a potential target for Mexican side Club America.

According to the claims, manager Miguel Herrera had already talked many times about his interest to sign Montero and wants a loan deal with the club from South Wales.

What has Herrera had to say?

The former Mexico national team manager, Herrera recently commented to the press about the rumours of his interest to sign Montero.

He said: “The truth is we have not tried anything, in America every year we put 25,000 players (as possible reinforcements), we have not managed any name and Jefferson’s (rumours) is from the outside of the list.

“First we will look for what there is and later we will see what of the foreign transfer market.”

Montero played in Mexican’s Morelia of 2012 until 2013, when Swansea launched an offer of around £4m to sign him. After moving to Wales, he made 66 appearances and scored a single goal.

Could Montero move to Mexico?

However reports claim that Montero does not want to leave Europe now, despite having a difficult year playing in the Premier League. The Ecuadorian only started twice this season.

Swansea could be tempted to sell him. However, it has depends on whether Paul Clement counts on him for the next season. The 27-year-old still has three years of his contract, having signed an extension last August to continue playing at Liberty Stadium.

Another name who have an uncertain future in South Wales is Modou Barrow. The Gambian had a disappointing loan at Leeds United and certainly should return to Liberty Stadium. Another player who had played at Leeds was Kyle Bartley, but he already had a permanent deal with Swansea.