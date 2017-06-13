Two transfer setbacks for Newcastle United

Once the Championship season ended, positive talks between manager Rafa Benitez and owner Mike Ashley took place. This gave fans and the manager reassurance that the money would be available to bring in the appropriate players for Newcastle United to remain in the Premier League.

However, in mid-June the only transfer that they have managed to bring in is Christian Atsu – making his loan a permanent deal from parent club Chelsea. The club have also faced further disappointment regarding transfers this week.

Set back on Cairney

Two names that have been heavily associated with the Magpies faced the team in the Championship last season. First, Fulham’s Tom Cairney who Benitez enquired about in January, making their intentions of a transfer clear.

However, Slavisa Jokanovic is adamant that Cairney will not be leaving Craven Cottage this summer, “He (Benitez) asked for him and they offered £20m (in January), but we did not let him go,” said the manager.

Jokanovic gave further reasons for why he does not want to let the midfielder go, “He is not for Newcastle, there is no business there. He fits in at Fulham,” further adding that, “When the team has problems, the ball always goes to him and he keeps it.”

Cairney has been key for the Lily Whites and with the manager aiming for his side to finish in the top two automatic promotion places, it is clear to see why the club do not want to let him go, even to the division above the Championship.

Uncertainty with Abraham

The second player that has been widely linked with a move to Tyneside is England U-21 international Tammy Abraham. The forward was relentless while on loan at Bristol City and Benitez expressed his interest towards a season long loan from Chelsea to strengthen the firing department of his club.

The deal was set to go through last week but after this failed to come to fruition, Brighton expressed their interest in the youngster.

To add to the uncertainty of the situation, Abraham himself is not clear on where he will be come next season, “I’m not sure what I’m doing next season – if I’m coming back, going elsewhere on loan or staying at Chelsea,” further adding, “I haven’t decided yet.

However, the forward is ready to accept any new challenges or opportunities that may be presented to him, “You have to stay open and things may come at different times, but I have to dream big and that’s what I’m going to be doing.”