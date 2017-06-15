Bristol City sign Belgian international Yana Daniels

Bristol City have announced the signing of Belgian striker Yana Daniels, who will join the club officially once the UEFA Women's Euros conclude early in August.

Intelligent signing

Manager Willie Kirk has captured the signature of the international player, who will join the Vixens from Anderlecht. Prior to her return to Belgium, Daniels played for Dutch club FC Twente where she scored seven times in 18 appearances. In addition to this stat, the forward has earned Women's Champions League experience with the club.

Kirk told the club website that Daniels has been on his radar through the international scene, “Yana was brought to my attention after recently playing against Scotland in an International Challenge Match."



The manager further explains that after looking further into the player he realised her potential for the club,“Her performance that night impressed me and following further analysis of her games, she was a player that I was really keen to bring to Bristol,"



“Her style of play suits us and she is a big personality that will enhance the culture we already have at the club,” Kirk added.

Reacting to Spring Series

The WSL 1 Spring Series was always meant to be an experimental period for the teams involved. For Bristol City, it was a trial of their current team and how they would match up to the top flight after earning promotion.

The short tournament revealed that the promoted side need firing power in order to compete, as they finished as the second lowest goal scorers - only managing five goals across eight matches. This was only one more than Sunderland, who finished three places above the Vixens in the table.

Daniels fulfilling her dreams

While the signing of Daniels will improve Bristol's hopes in the top flight, the deal is mutually beneficial as the Belgian tells the club website “I’m really looking forward to moving to Bristol and playing in WSL1,

"It has been an aspiration of mine for some time to play in England and test myself against some of the best players in the world," the striker elaborates.

