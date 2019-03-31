Bristol City Women's Football Club

on VAVEL
Bristol City Women play in the Women’s Super League, the top flight of female football in England. Their manager is Tanya Oxtoby, and they play their home matches at the Stoke Gifford Stadium. The gas girls Bristol’s history is a unique example in football for how they came to be the club that they are today. They were actually founded as their city rivals, Bristol Rovers WFC, following a merger between Rovers’ girls’ teams and Welsh side Cable...
