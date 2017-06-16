Sunderland confirm talks are underway with potential buyer for the club

Sunderland have issued a statement confirming that they have entered talks with a potential buyer for the club with owner Ellis Short looking to move on to pastures new.

Discussions are underway with unnamed parties

It is no secret that the Texan businessman has been looking to sell the club for some time, and the ongoing talks between himself and the interested parties are creating an air of uncertainty around the managerial position.

The statement issued on the club's official website confirmed that "discussions have been entered into" with unnamed parties who have "expressed an interest in acquiring ownership of the club."

The statement continued that although "our focus has been to appoint a new manager", the potential for new owners to want to hire their own manager upon acquiring the club means that the club "have been unable to give the assurances any potential candidate would need".

This uncertainty around the position means that the process of hiring a new manager "cannot therefore be concluded imminently."

Embed from Getty Images The manager's job has been free since the departure of David Moyes at the end of last season.

Black Cats looking to resolve situation as quickly as possible

This now gives some context to yesterday's news that Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes decided to reject the opportunity of becoming the new Black Cats boss, with fans believing this may have been the case among rumoured interest from a German consortium to purchase the club.

The club's American owner stressed via the statement that "the best interests of Sunderland AFC are at the heart of any decision regarding its future", with his time at the club seemingly coming to a close following a nine-year stint as owner.

The club also confirmed that due to the necessity of appointing a manager as quickly as possible in order to prepare for the upcoming season, they "have placed a time limit on discussions regarding a potential sale" and will "terminate the process" should negotiations drag on.

The statement concluded by stressing that "pre-season preparations are already in place" for the new season, with the main aim for the upcoming campaign being "to ensure Sunderland’s return to the top flight."