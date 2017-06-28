Fulham midfielder Scott Parker announces retirement from football

Fulham midfielder Scott Parker has announced his retirement from professional football following a 20-year career that has seen him represent seven different clubs.

No regrets for Parker following career at the highest level

The 36-year-old made his senior debut for Charlton Athletic in 1997 and since then has gone on to play for Norwich City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and most recently Fulham.

Parker was also capped 18 times internationally by England, making his debut against Denmark in 2003 and making his most recent appearance in 2013.

The defensive midfielder released a statement which said that his decision "has not been an easy one" but following deliberations with those close to him he believes that "now is the right time to move on to the next chapter in my life and career."

He continued by saying that following his debut he "could only have dreamt at that time just what was to follow", with his accolades including being named the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2003/04 and also being named England Player of the Year in 2011.

Typically English style of play made Parker a fan favourite

Parker was part of the Chelsea side that won the League Cup in 2004/05 and also lifted the now defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup while at Newcastle in 2006.

His combative and hard-working style of play won him many fans in England although he did occasionally come under criticism from pundits at international level for being less technically gifted than the midfielders turning out for other nations.

Parker added that he wishes to "thank everyone" for the "unbelievable support" which he says he has been shown by "every one of the clubs I've been proud to represent."

The statement concluded with Parker saying that he is "now looking forward to the next chapter of [his] life" and that he hopes to "make an announcement soon with regards to what that will be."