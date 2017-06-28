Mick McCarthy believes Daryl Murphy should join Sunderland

Former Sunderland manager Mick McCarthy believes Daryl Murphy should cross the River Tyne and rejoin the Black Cats this summer.

Murphy, who joined Newcastle United from McCarthy’s Ipswich Town last summer has been told by boss Rafael Benitez he is free to leave St James’ Park.

The 34-year-old was signed by the Magpies as a backup striker to Dwight Gayle but was still able to achieve popular status among the Geordie faithful – firing five goals on their return to the Premier League.

And as Murphy looks to move on this summer, McCarthy revealed that the Irishman’s ideal destination is a return to the Stadium of Light.

Crossing the river

When McCarthy was asked if he was going to try and bring Murphy back to Portman Road, the 58-year-old said: "If they (Newcastle) want full recovery of his wages, then no – I would be surprised."

McCarthy has been linked with a return to the Black Cats after being sacked in 2006 following the club’s relegation from the Premier League with 11 points.

The Irishman has since had a spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers before taking the reigns at Ipswich in 2012.

And with a move back to Sunderland being rumoured, McCarthy said that if he was the new Black Cats boss, he would sign Murphy “because he’s living in the North East and he is a very good championship player.”

McCarthy then continued by saying: "Someone of that (Sunderland) ilk, with the ability to pay those sort of wages, will have the ability to do it.

"I think that’s where he will end up at a club where he’ll be able to command that sort of money." He added.

A return to Wearside for Murphy would probably be welcomed by Sunderland supporters. He was a part of the squad that helped their side bounce back to the top-flight at the first attempt in 2007.