Lubomir Satka leaves Newcastle for DAC Dunajská Streda

Lubomir Satka has signed a three-year contact with Fortuna Liga side DAC Dunajská Streda following his release from Newcastle United.

The Magpies decided not to renew the defenders contract and was Satka was granted permission to speak to other clubs in preparation for next season.

The Slovakian under-21 international joined Newcastle from FK Dubnica in 2012 and went on to make just one first-team appearance for the Magpies.

Once highly rated

During Alan Pardew’s reign at the club, regular watchers of Newcastle’s reserve side believed he could be good enough to break into the senior team.

His performances also resulted in Pardew describing him as a “young Coloccini”.

“He’s so level-headed and technically good. He’s got a great chance for us. We’ve all got out fingers crossed for him,” he added.

Satka was eventually given his first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against Leicester in January 2015. United lost the game and were consequently booed off the field after a half-hearted performance.

The 21-year-old was unable to build on his debut and his performances gradually began to decline.

The fall of the 'young Coloccini'

A month after his first-team debut Satka featured in a Newcastle Reserves side who were well beaten by non-league outfit Morpeth Town.

Satka was named captain of the reserves side before being loaned out to York City where there were questions about whether he was suited to the English game.

The central defender returned to the club after his loan spell and once again found himself playing in the reserves before being loaned out to DAC Dunajská Streda in January 2017, who he will now join permanently.

Satka, who was recently involved in the UEFA European Under-21 Championships in Poland, will join up with his new club in the coming weeks.